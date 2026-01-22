Delhi CM Gupta attends Ram Katha at Bharat Mandapam, announces to donate one month’s salary

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the nine-day Ram Katha organised for world peace at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, where spiritual orator Morari Bapu is delivering discourses.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha reflects the core values of service, compassion and the moral foundations of the nation. She said the programme, organised under the guidance of Acharya Lokesh Muni, reinforces India’s cultural consciousness and the long-standing tradition of non-violence.

Inspired by the service and public welfare initiatives of the institutions associated with the event, the chief minister announced that she would donate her one month's salary to the World Peace Centre Mission, describing it as a humble contribution towards social responsibility and human values, a statement said.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, chairman of the organising committee, said the chief minister's decision to dedicate her salary to the World Peace Mission is an inspiring gesture.

He added that Ram Katha has evolved into a platform for social awareness along with spiritual awakening.

Earlier, on the sixth day of the Katha, Morari Bapu addressed devotees from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and several parts of India, stating that the Sanatan Dharma is eternal and universal. He also invited Acharya Lokesh Sanatani to the dais and extended his blessings.

Morari Bapu expressed happiness over the chief minister’s resolve to clean the Yamuna river at the earliest, calling it a significant step towards environmental responsibility.

Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari and several other dignitaries were also present at the event, the statement added.