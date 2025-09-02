Delhi CM Gupta calls counterparts in 5 flood-hit states, assures all possible help

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured her counterparts from five flood-affected states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, that her government is ready to provide every possible assistance.

According to an official statement, Gupta held telephonic conversations with J&K CM Omar Abdullah, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

During the discussions, she expressed deep concern over the severe flood situation in these states. She emphasised that the Delhi government is fully prepared to extend every possible assistance, the statement said.

She assured the chief ministers of the affected states that the Delhi government stands firmly with them in this difficult time, it added.

The Delhi chief minister said the floods have caused widespread disruption to lives and property. Numerous families have been rendered homeless, while road and communication networks have been severely affected, leaving people to face immense difficulties, the statement said.