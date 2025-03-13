Delhi CM Gupta celebrates Holi at shelter home, promises facility improvements

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday celebrated Holi with children at the state-run Asha Kiran shelter home and said the government, as their guardian, would ensure their proper care.

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, the chief minister distributed sweets and chocolates among the children.

"I have instructed the officials to address any shortcomings and improve the facilities," she said.

Gupta said the shelter home in Rohini was accommodating more children than its intended capacity and added that the social welfare department, which operates the facility, would be directed to make arrangements to address the issue.

The chief minister said she had asked Singh to upgrade the park on the shelter home premises with better equipment.

"I will personally oversee this centre to ensure the children receive proper care and the government will conduct surprise inspections in the near future," Gupta said and added she planned to visit the facility more frequently to monitor the conditions.

"Visiting Asha Kiran and interacting with these children was a profoundly moving experience. I am happy to see that they are living in a peaceful environment. The government is their guardian and it is our duty to take special care of their needs," the chief minister said.

Gupta also inspected the shelter home's kitchen and the quality of food served to the children, according to a statement.

Following the chief minister's instructions, the departments concerned were directed to undertake cleaning, whitewashing, renovation and infrastructure improvements at the shelter home.