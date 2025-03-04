Delhi CM Gupta compares LG Saxena to ‘shila’ that saved Kedarnath temple

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Lauding Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s efforts in tackling Delhi’s challenges and acting as a protective force during the AAP government’s tenure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday likened his role to the ‘shila’ (rock) that shielded the Kedarnath Temple during the devastating floods.

Speaking at the bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill site, Gupta congratulated the lieutenant governor for his work.

“When a cloudburst struck Kedarnath, a rock stood firm and shielded the temple from being washed away. Similarly, LG Saxena has acted as that protective force, ensuring that Delhi, our temple, is safeguarded during the AAP government,” she said.

The chief minister highlighted the transformation efforts undertaken under his leadership, particularly in reclaiming landfill sites and turning them into green spaces.

“Despite challenges, the LG has worked to protect and improve Delhi, just as that rock protected the Kedarnath temple,” she said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also praised the lieutenant governor’s efforts, stating that since Saxena took charge, 25 per cent of the Bhalswa landfill has been cleared.

“When the LG was working to remove Delhi’s garbage mountains, Arvind Kejriwal was busy installing chandeliers in his Sheesh Mahal. Their priorities were completely different,” he said.

Reacting to the chief minister's statement comparing the lieutenant governor to a protective shield for Delhi, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta dismissed the praise, attributing the landfill crisis to corruption in the BJP-led MCD.

“The three garbage mountains are a result of the BJP’s corruption in the MCD. It was during that time that landfill sites grew across Delhi and Rekha Gupta herself was an MCD councillor then,” she said.

She further said that reduction in landfill size was due to the AAP’s governance under Arvind Kejriwal and not the LG.

“It has barely been a month since the BJP formed the Delhi government and yet the CM has already rushed to take credit for the work,” Gupta said.

The AAP leader also accused the lieutenant governor of obstructing her party's governance.

“The LG has always acted as a roadblock to Delhi’s elected government. Rekha Gupta is simply trying to stay in his good books by making such statements,” she alleged.

She further criticised the BJP’s shifting deadlines on landfill clearance, saying the saffron party keeps changing its deadline every day. PTI NSM VIT AS AS