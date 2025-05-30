Delhi CM Gupta felicitates CBSE toppers of govt schools, distributes tablets

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta felicitated the toppers of CBSE Class 10 and 12 examinations at an event held at Rajkiya Pratibha Bal Vikas Vidyalaya here on Friday and reiterated her government's commitment to make the government schools in Delhi the "first choice" for parents.

The chief minister honoured 87 students -- 16 from Class 10 and 71 from Class 12 -- by presenting them with tablets.

The principals of 20 government schools that achieved 100 per cent results in the CBSE exams were also felicitated and awarded computers.

"Your hard work has truly paid off," Gupta told the students, praising their dedication and consistent effort.

She said their achievements reflect not just academic success but also a positive approach and a strong sense of purpose.

Recalling her own days as a student of a Delhi government school in Ashok Vihar, the chief minister said, "With willpower, a clear vision and hard work, no goal is too far." Gupta also thanked Education Minister Ashish Sood and the State Bank of India (SBI) for their support in organising the event soon after the exam results were declared.

Emphasising the government's focus on educational reforms, she said efforts are underway to equip all the government schools with smart classrooms, clean toilets, digital libraries and well-trained teachers.

"The Delhi government schools must become symbols of pride, just like the Delhi University is seen as a world-class institution for higher education," she added.

Marking her government's first 100 days in office, Gupta said that key policy decisions have been taken in the areas of school administration, digital services, smart classrooms, multilingual education and modern libraries.

These steps, she added, aim to prepare students for both national and global challenges.

The chief minister underlined the need for inclusive education and criticised previous administrations for sidelining underperforming students to inflate results.

"Our focus is on supporting every child, especially those who need additional help," she said, reaffirming the goal of achieving 100 per cent results in the government schools.

Sood, who also addressed the gathering, highlighted the crucial role of mothers in students' success.

"Behind every achiever is the silent strength of a mother," he said.

Sood acknowledged the gap between private and government schools but said the situation is changing.

He announced that 75 new CM Shri Schools with modern infrastructure and value-based education would be opened in Delhi this year.

"Our aim is to provide government school students with the same quality of education as private schools," Sood said. PTI SHB AS AS