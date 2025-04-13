Delhi CM Gupta flags off walkathon as part of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a walkathon from the Vidhan Sabha here on Sunday to honour the legacy of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary falls on April 14.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the Delhi government is committed to working in line with Dr Ambedkar's principles to ensure equality, access to quality education and healthcare for every citizen.

Gupta said Babasaheb's teachings "are not just meant to be remembered, they are meant to be lived".

"Babasaheb gave us ideals that no one else could give. We pay our deepest respect to him today. We want every child in Delhi to remember him and understand and live his vision," she added.

The chief minister said all Delhi government schools will incorporate lessons from Dr Ambedkar's life into the curriculum and added students will offer floral tributes to him during school assemblies and listen to stories about his life and contributions.

The event, organised by the Delhi government, saw the participation of hundreds of schoolchildren.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.