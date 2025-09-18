Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates 502 crèches under 'Seva Pakhwada'

New Delhi, Sept 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 502 crèches under the 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign, saying the initiative would help thousands of mothers pursue their dreams without worrying about childcare.

She said her government is also working on a new scheme for women's empowerment under which women would be provided up to Rs 10 crore through the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

"This Palna programme will give thousands of mothers a path to move forward and fulfil their aspirations," the chief minister said.

Sharing her personal experience, Gupta recalled the challenges she faced during her early years in politics when her children were young.

"At that time, I often wondered who would take care of my children. It was my sister who stepped in. Today, that role will be played by our creche and anganwadi workers," she said.

The chief minister told the workers that they were not just employees but "mausis (aunts)" to the children of Delhi who will come to these centres.

She also asked Women and Child Development Secretary Rashmi Singh to issue a directive so that creche and anganwadi workers are formally addressed as 'mausi'.

"This way they can give the same affection as a mother. But I also want to say that mothers at home should continue to care for their own children, because no one can replace them. This scheme is for working women," she added.

Gupta also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has always prioritised women's health, safety and empowerment.

Recalling the day the prime minister named a military operation 'Operation Sindoor', she said she had bowed before him with respect. "That was the day he gave a befitting reply to those terrorists who tried to destroy the dignity of our sisters," Gupta said. PTI SHB APL OZ OZ