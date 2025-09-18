Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates 502 creches under 'Seva Pakhwada'

New Delhi, Sept 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 502 creches under the 'Seva Pakhwara' campaign, saying the initiative would help thousands of mothers pursue their dreams without worrying about childcare.

The centres, set up as part of the Palna Yojana under Mission Shakti, will cater to children aged six months to six years, providing them safe care, nutritious meals and regular health check-ups.

Speaking at the event, held at Delhi Municipal Corporation Primary School in New Ashok Nagar, Gupta said the initiative aims to support working mothers and ensure child safety, with the motto "Palna -- every mother's support, every child's safety." She said her government is also working on a new scheme for women's empowerment under which women would be provided up to Rs 10 crore through the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

"This Palna programme will give thousands of mothers a path to move forward and fulfil their aspirations. These centres will become a one-stop facility where children receive food, care and early education," the chief minister said.

Sharing her personal experience, Gupta recalled the challenges she faced during her early years in politics when her children were young.

"At that time, I often wondered who would take care of my children. It was my sister who stepped in. Today, that role will be played by our creche and anganwadi workers," she said.

The chief minister told the workers that they were not just employees but "mausis (aunts)" to the children of Delhi who will come to these centres.

She also asked Women and Child Development Secretary Rashmi Singh to issue a directive so that creche and anganwadi workers are formally addressed as 'mausi'.

"This way they can give the same affection as a mother. But I also want to say that mothers at home should continue to care for their own children, because no one can replace them. This scheme is for working women," she added.

Gupta also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has always prioritised women's health, safety and empowerment.

Recalling the day the prime minister named a military operation 'Operation Sindoor', she said she had bowed before him with respect. "That was the day he gave a befitting reply to those terrorists who tried to destroy the dignity of our sisters," Gupta said.

Union minister Annapurna Devi who was also present at the event, said the centres would be a significant support system for working mothers.

"Children here will get nutritious meals, proper care and opportunities to learn through play," she said, and praised the use of millets in local recipes and community-based initiatives such as the Nutrition Choupal. Alongside the launch of the centres, the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' exhibition was inaugurated. The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, MLAs Ravikant and Ravi Negi, Delhi government Women and Child Development secretary Rashmi Singh and other dignitaries.