Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates NDMC's two-day flower festival

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated NDMC's two-day Flower Festival at Connaught Place, drawing visitors to a colourful showcase of seasonal blooms and various floral themed displays in the heart of the capital.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) opened its festival at Connaught Place's Central Park. The event began with a brief ceremony attended by NDMC officials and citizens.

CM Gupta congratulated NDMC officials stating that the council has helped build Delhi's green and positive image.

“People used to go to Kashmir to get their pictures clicked with tulip flowers, now they don’t need to go there, central Delhi has ample tulips,” she said while inaugurating the flower festival.

"Whenever there is a big event whether it was G20 or the recent AI India Impact Summit, NDMC has done a commendable job of keeping the area clean and planting thousands of tulip flowers," CM Gupta said.

She also urged other civic agencies in Delhi to take inspiration from NDMC on how to create more green spaces in the national capital.

"NDMC has become a model civic council for creating green spaces in the country. We want all of Delhi to be this green and vibrant,” the CM said on the occasion.

If the need arises the Delhi government will send horticulture departments of other agencies to come and train under NDMC, she added.

The CM added that the Delhi government will provide NDMC all the necessary resources to help build greenery across the city.

The festival features a range of flower arrangements, landscaped exhibits and horticultural presentations aimed at promoting urban gardening and green awareness.

According to officials, more than 15,500 potted plants of 48 varieties have been displayed across 18 themed sections. Seasonal blooms such as dahlias, petunias, pansies, salvias and marigolds are among the key attractions.

"The exhibition features tray gardens, landscape gardens, large hanging baskets, terrariums, Eastern and Western floral arrangements (including Ikebana), floral figures shaped like animals and birds, colourful floral boards, and specially designed pyramid, heart-shaped, conical and cylindrical floral structures developed as selfie points," officials said.

Families, office-goers and morning walkers were seen stopping by the park throughout the day to view the displays and take photographs, officials said.

According to officials, the festival will remain open to the public from March 3 to March 6, with free entry. Stalls have also been set up offering nursery plants, bonsai, cacti and succulents, herbal plants, hydroponic systems, gardening tools, seeds, pots, fertilisers and decorative materials for sale.

The annual event is part of NDMC's efforts to encourage interest in horticulture while adding a splash of colour to the Connaught Place area during the spring season, the officials said.