Delhi CM Gupta Inaugurates roti-making machine at Shalimar Bagh temple

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a roti-making machine at the Sidh Katyani Mata Mandir in Shalimar Bagh’s AD Block on Saturday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The initiative, aimed at addressing food insecurity, will facilitate daily food distribution for the underprivileged in the area, with the machine capable of producing up to 1,200 rotis per hour.

Referring Lord Hanuman as her "Isht Dev" (chosen deity), Gupta said, "Today is Baba’s birth anniversary, and Baba is my Isht Dev. With his blessings, I’ve always progressed and stayed committed to public service."

She added, "We’ve also launched a seva initiative here at the Sidh Katyani Mata Mandir in Shalimar Bagh, where we’ve installed a roti-making machine. This machine will help us prepare food packets daily for the underprivileged, especially those who don’t have access to food. The machine can make up to 1,200 rotis in an hour, enabling us to conduct daily food distributions here."

Gupta also shared her plans to visit as many major temples in Delhi as possible for darshan throughout the day, underscoring her devotion and commitment to public welfare through spiritual initiatives.

The roti-making machine at Sidh Katyani Mata Mandir aligns with similar technologies used across India, where commercial models can produce 900 to 1,500 rotis per hour, often deployed in temples, gurdwaras, and hostels to serve large communities.

The Sidh Katyani Mata Mandir, a significant spiritual site in Delhi, is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, a form of Durga associated with both Sidh Peeth (esoteric worship) and Lok Devi (community devotion) traditions.

This initiative follows Gupta’s recent efforts to address social issues in Delhi. On April 8, 2025, she participated in a ‘Bhandara’ (community feast) in Shalimar Bagh, where she announced a Rs 700 crore allocation for slum development under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Additionally, on March 31, 2025, Gupta announced a cleanliness drive at religious places across Delhi.

Gupta represents Shalimar Bagh as an MLA. She won the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency in the 2025 elections with a margin of 29,595 votes, defeating Aam Aadmi Party’s Bandana Kumari.