Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates 'Shabdotsav', says it reflects India's civilisational continuity

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated "Delhi Shabdotsav" 2026, the city's cultural and literary festival, saying the three-day event reflects India's civilisational continuity and the need to balance modernity with cultural values.

The festival, being held from January 2 to 4 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium near India Gate, was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Delhi's Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, according to a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, "Shabdotsav" symbolises India's engagement with its past, present and future.

"From the Vedic age to the digital era, India's journey is reflected here," she said, adding that the festival, based on the theme "Bharat Abhyudaya", underlines a future-oriented India rooted in its civilisational ethos.

The chief minister said India has faced repeated attacks on its culture and education over centuries, but has always rebuilt itself due to its strong foundations.

Stressing the importance of values alongside progress, she said science and development must go hand in hand with culture.

The festival, she added, offers a platform to connect younger generations with India's traditions.

Calling Delhi a living example of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", Gupta highlighted that the Delhi government has organised celebrations of festivals such as Chhath, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Diwali.

She said the festival will be organised annually and expanded further in the coming years.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said the festival goes beyond books and literature to showcase India's ancient cultural heritage.

Referring to institutions such as Nalanda and Takshashila, he said India had been a global centre of knowledge in the past, and festivals like "Shabdotsav" help reconnect youth with that legacy.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the government's aim is to establish Delhi not only as the political capital but also as the cultural capital of the country.

He said the festival addresses the role of ideas in shaping society and provides a platform for cultural and ideological dialogue.

The statement added that the festival features over 100 speakers, the release of more than 40 books, poets' conferences, classical dance and music performances, youth forums, open mic sessions and publication stalls.

Around 60,000 have registered for the event, it said.

Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh later visited various stalls at the venue, including those set up by the Sanskrit and Urdu Academies, it added.