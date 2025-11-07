Delhi CM Gupta joins 'Sanatan Hindu Unity Padyatra', calls it a display of faith

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday joined the “Sanatan Hindu Unity Padayatra 2025' led by Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham at Chhatarpur Mandir.

The foot march led by Shastri will culminate in Vrindavan.

According to a statement by the CMO, Gupta said that the padayatra is not just a display of faith, but a celebration of India’s eternal Sanatan tradition, a way of life that has for centuries united people through values of dharma, duty, compassion, and humanity.

CM Gupta was accompanied by her cabinet ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra.

Gupta stated that the event sent across a "powerful message" of unity, faith, social harmony, and spiritual awakening to the entire nation -- a message that is particularly vital in contemporary times.

She described it as a living and inspiring symbol of India's rich cultural heritage, and sought blessings of Bageshwar Balaji for peace, progress, harmony and prosperity of the country.