Delhi CM Gupta, LG Saxena inaugurate multi-level DDA parking at Nehru Place

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) multi-level parking at Nehru Place district centre on Monday.

Gupta said that the new six-storey modern structure has the capacity to accommodate 650 four-wheelers and 352 two-wheelers at a time.

"Previous governments did not make the required efforts to establish effective coordination with the Centre and the Lt Governor, as a result of which several public welfare projects remained pending for years," the CM added.

"Now, Delhi is developing, it is getting cleaner because of this big coordination starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guidance of LG, hard work of the Delhi government and dedication of our officials," she said.

The chief minister added that Saxena supported the new government at every step, which is why now so many development work are happening.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated parking facility, Gupta said, "On a rotation basis, it is expected to facilitate parking for approximately 2,000 vehicles daily. It is a significant step in view of Delhi's growing needs. A comprehensive plan is being prepared to develop parks or parking facilities on available DDA land in areas facing acute parking shortages." LG Saxena said the automated multilevel car parking complex at Nehru Place is a matter of great satisfaction.

"It fulfils a long-standing public need and will significantly ease parking congestion and traffic caused by unauthorised parking in the area," he added.

Reiterating the Delhi government's zero tolerance policy towards unauthorised parking, Saxena urge citizens to actively use this modern facility and support the government's vision of a greener and smarter Delhi.

According to the DDA, the parking facility integrates intelligent parking management and guidance systems, including automated ticketing and digital floor displays that enable users to locate vacant parking spaces without unnecessary circulation.

"The facility is secured through comprehensive surveillance with 148 CCTV cameras and equipped with advanced fire-fighting systems and disabled-friendly access provisions. It also provides nine electric vehicle charging points, supported by dedicated power infrastructure," the DDA said in a statement.

CM Gupta added that this new modern, six-floor parking developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore is a step towards solving one of the city's biggest challenges, which is parking space. PTI SSM NB