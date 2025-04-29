Delhi CM Gupta, LG Saxena inspect ongoing work at Munak canal, Haidarpur WTP

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday inspected the ongoing cleaning work at the Munak canal and the restoration of the historical Shalimar Bagh.

Accompanied by officials from the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), as well as those from the Haryana government, Gupta and Saxena also inspected the Haiderpur water treatment plant (WTP), which receives water from the Munak canal.

"There is a need to manage the entire water supply and availability system in the national capital. We inspected the Munak canal, which starts from Haryana and ends near the Inderlok Metro station. A holistic approach is needed to improve the current water supply infrastructure, including repair of the WTPs," Gupta said.

Delhi government is working to fully utilise the entire raw water supply from Haryana so that the problems related to water availability are reduced, she added.

"We inspected the Munak canal; we are planning to construct a road parallel to the canal as the city faces a problem of traffic congestion," Saxena said.

Gupta and Saxena also went to a park in the Shalimar Bagh area, where the chief minister directed to initiate beautification and landscaping work.

"We are trying to restore Shalimar Bagh to its old glory and in the next one or two months, the ongoing work will be completed," Saxena said.

At Shalimar Bagh, Gupta discussed with municipal officials the problems of lighting and encroachment around the park, where the Archeological Survey of India and the DDA are both working on the project. PTI SSM ARI