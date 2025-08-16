Delhi CM Gupta pays obeisance at ISKCON temple on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid obeisance at an ISKCON temple in the national capital on the occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday and prayed for the progress of Delhi and the nation.

She said all the devotees of Lord Sri Krishna in the country and the world are joyfully offering prayers and worshipping him on Janmashtami.

"I extend my well wishes to everyone on Janmashtmi. May Lord Sri Krishna bless us all and both Delhi and the country attain progress," she told reporters.

CM Gupta is scheduled to attend several Janmashtami programmes across the city later in the day. PTI VIT NB