Delhi CM Gupta reviews quick response firefighting vehicles

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reviewed a demonstration of quick response vehicles, or QRVs, capable of navigating in narrow streets for firefighting, at the Delhi Secretariat.

Gupta said these compact QRVs can play a crucial role in firefighting in congested areas.

The QRV is equipped with fire suppression systems, water mist, and foam systems, suitable for handling small- to medium-scale fires. It comes with vital rescue equipment such as cutters, spreaders, fire extinguishers, and a rescue kit.

The vehicle carries a stretcher and first aid kit, and is equipped with a public announcement system and wireless communication.

The QRVs can be deployed during urban fires, road accidents, disasters, and large public events. Their key advantage lies in their quicker response time compared to traditional fire engines, the government said in a statement.

Gupta said a budget of Rs 504 crore has been allocated for the fire services, out of which Rs 110 crore is earmarked for the procurement of new machinery, tools, and advanced equipment.

Soon, 100 mini quick-response fire vehicles will be deployed specifically for narrow-lane operations.

"Our aim is for the Delhi Fire Service to become not only the most advanced in the country but among the best in the world," she said.

The firefighting apparatus of Delhi will be boosted further with the government introducing several "state-of-the-art resources," including AWT Vehicles, a 32-metre turntable ladder, mini firefighting robots, besides the QRV, she said.

The CM said that an articulating water tower vehicle is fully remote-controlled and equipped with thermal and optical cameras, allowing safe firefighting in high-risk areas while ensuring firefighter safety.

Two such vehicles are currently stationed at Connaught Place and Laxmi Nagar fire stations.

In addition, the newly added 32-metre turntable ladder, mounted on a fire truck and capable of rotating at 360 degrees, is designed to extinguish fires in high-rise buildings and rescue people from elevated locations.

Gupta said that construction on a new, state-of-the-art headquarters building for Delhi Fire Services will begin soon.