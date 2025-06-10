Delhi CM hails Modi govt's support during Covid-19, slams previous administration

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's support during the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the Centre stepped up when the previous government was "hiding".

Addressing a press conference along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta said the Centre also helped the earlier governments but now that help is being recognised.

"Remember the Covid time. Had the Centre government not been there, what would have happened? I cited data that said that only 97 families were provided COVID-19 compensation after losing their loved ones in Delhi. According to the Delhi government, only 97 people died during that time. But crematoriums were full of bodies. The Centre supported the people of Delhi at that time," she said.

Gupta said that the Centre provided free ration to nearly 80 lakh people at that time when the then-Delhi government was "hidden" behind closed doors.

She stated that the Centre has allocated Rs 960 crore under the Dilli Gramodyog Yojana, and road projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore are currently underway in the national capital.

"The Centre has been helping the Delhi government, be it in cleaning Yamuna or clearing garbage mountains. The Centre provided help to previous governments also but now that help is being acknowledged," she added.

Sachdeva said that people have the faith that everything is possible if Prime Minister Modi is there.

"Modiji has given the country a new governance motto - Reform, Perform and Transform - which is giving new dimensions of development to the new India," he added. PTI SLB SLB HIG HIG