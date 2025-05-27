Delhi CM hails VK Saxena on completing three years as LG

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday lauded the three-year tenure of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, saying the "four-engine" government has shifted Delhi to "top gear" of growth and development.

Saxena took charge as Delhi Lt Governor on May 26, 2022. His tenure was marked by a long-running battle with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in last three years, over a host of political and governance issues.

The BJP ended the decade-long AAP rule in Delhi, by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections held in February.

Gupta in a programme held at Bharat Mandapam focused on the achievements of the BJP-led central government the past 11 years, three years of "good governance" under Delhi LG, and 100 days accomplishments of the Delhi government, a statement said.

She said that the day marked another "significant chapter in the administrative and developmental history" of the capital.

"Delhi has shifted to top gear with four-engine government at the helm," Gupta said.

The AAP leadership has attacked the BJP over various issues saying its "four engine" government failed to deliver in Delhi, citing various issues like waterlogging and complaints of rise in fees charged by private schools.

Gupta said that under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "four-engine" government has brought to life the spirit of "development, trust, and nation first." Initiatives like Digital India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, and India's "impactful presence" at global platforms like G20 reflect the country's evolving global identity, she said at the programme.

"Modi ji's capable leadership has not only strengthened India as a nation but also proved that through missions like Operation Sindoor, India is fully committed to protecting the dignity and lives of its citizens," she was quoted as saying in the statement.

The chief minister praised Saxena's three-year tenure, describing it as a "strong step" toward administrative reform and transparency, the statement said.

She praised significant measures taken under his leadership, including Yamuna river rejuvenation, action against illegal constructions and implementation of various infrastructure modernisation projects, it added. PTI VIT SKY SKY