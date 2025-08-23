Delhi CM hosts dinner for participants of All India Speakers' Conference

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a dinner for participants on the eve of the All India Speakers Conference to be inaugurated on Sunday, and said the event will enhance the quality of India's parliamentary democracy.

The two-day conference, to be hosted for the first time by the Delhi Assembly, will be inaugurated on Sunday morning by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speakers of 29 state assemblies and chairmen and vice chairmen of legislative councils in six states will attend the conference.

The special dinner was hosted by the Delhi chief minister in honour of the speakers, deputy speakers and chairpersons of state legislative assemblies and legislative councils, said a statement from the Delhi chief minister's office.

Welcoming the distinguished delegates to Delhi, the chief minister said the conference is being organised to mark the historic centenary of India's first elected Speaker Vithalbhai Patel, assuming charge of the Central Legislative Assembly.

It is a matter of both pride and responsibility for Delhi to host the event in this landmark year. The dinner, held at Hotel Taj in the capital, provided a platform for dignitaries to exchange views on making legislative procedures more effective, transparent and people-centric, said the statement.

Extending her best wishes to all the dignitaries for the upcoming deliberations, Chief Minister Gupta said the conference would pave the way for firm resolve and mutual learning.

She added that it will provide a clear roadmap towards strengthening the quality of India's parliamentary democracy. The chief minister also urged the people of Delhi to visit the exhibition in large numbers and be part of this historic occasion, the statement added. PTI VIT KSS KSS