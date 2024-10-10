Delhi CM house row: PWD prepares inventory of items in Flagstaff Road bungalow

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has prepared an inventory of items in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, officials said on Thursday.

Two inventories, one before issuing of the vacation certificate to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after he vacated the bungalow and the other after his successor Atishi left it on Wednesday, were prepared and now the call will be taken on its fresh allotment, said a senior government officer.

"A list of household belongings was prepared along with taking pictures and videos of the inside and outside of the property to make sure everything was in order," he said.

The bungalow where Kejriwal lived as chief minister for over nine years has come in the eye of a storm with the chief minister moving in and out of it in quick succession.

AAP has alleged that the LG, at the behest of the BJP, got the bungalow "forcibly" vacated. The BJP on the other hand has alleged that the bungalow was occupied by the chief minister without proper allotment.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's office (CMO) had written to the Public Works Department (PWD) for allotment of the bungalow to Atishi. The sources at the LG office on Wednesday said the bungalow would be allotted to the chief minister after a detailed inventory was prepared.

The officials said fresh allotment of the bungalow may take some time as it has to consider whether the 6, Flagstaff Road is the "designated" residence of the Delhi chief minister, probe regarding alleged irregularities in its reconstruction, and an already allotted bungalow to Atishi on the Mathura Road.

The Mathura Road bungalow was allotted to her last year when she was appointed as minister in the Delhi government. It needs to be surrendered before the chief minister applies for a fresh allotment of 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, they said.

Meanwhile, Atishi said in a statement that the BJP might have the Flagstaff Road bungalow and she could work from streets and serve the people.

In the images shared by AAP, the chief minister was seen working amid a pile of packed cartons of belongings at her private residence, a day after she was allegedly forced to vacate the Flagstaff Road. PTI VIT MNK MNK