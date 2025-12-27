Delhi CM inaugurates canteens in Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura; launches Atal Garden project

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated Atal Canteens in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura areas, reiterating her government's commitment to serve the needy.

The Delhi government provides meals to the poor at a nominal cost of Rs 5 at these canteens located across the capital, an initiative which was among the key poll promises of the BJP during the Assembly polls.

The chief minister said several humanitarian organisations have shown interest in the canteen scheme and the government plans to introduce a special package for them as well, to the effect that none goes hungry.

During the inauguration of the canteen in Pitampura, the chief minister personally stepped forward to serve food to elderly women at the venue. She said interacting with the people there further strengthened her belief that this initiative is progressing in the right direction, according to an official statement.

Gupta also tasted the food while inaugurating an Atal Canteen at Godam Road in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of 'Atal Garden' in Uttam Nagar assembly constituency. A 12-foot statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed at the park, which will serve as a "lifeline" for the densely populated area, the statement said.

The garden will include facilities such as an amphitheatre, open gym, food court, chhath ghats and seating arrangements for all age groups, the statement said, adding that indigenous species of trees will be planted to promote environmental sustainability.

The project is being implemented by the irrigation and flood control department.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, and local MLAs Pawan Sharma, Shyam Sharma and Sandeep Sehrawat were present at the event. PTI VIT ARB ARB