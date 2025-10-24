Delhi CM inaugurates Chhath ghats, hits out at AAP for spreading 'lies' over festival preparations

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated several Chhath ghats in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, saying the festival will be celebrated in all its grandeur this year.

She also hit out at the opposition AAP alleging that the party leaders were spreading "lies". The AAP leaders including its Delhi unit president have attacked the BJP government over Chhath preparations in the city.

The beauty and grandeur of Chhath this year will be like never seen before, Gupta said.

"Those posting videos (on social media) to find fault with our work may say anything but we are not bothered by it," she asserted.

She further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government wasted 11 years in power without undertaking any development work in Delhi.

"Spreading lies and propaganda is their habit. But the BJP government fulfils what it promises. It has been just 8 months so far and a lot of work is yet to be done," Gupta said inaugurating Chhath Ghat in Laxmi Nagar constituency constructed with Rs 70 Lakh.

She also inspected the preparations for the festival and inaugurated two Chhath Ghats in Dwarka area.

"1500 Chhath ghats are being prepared within the city while several kilometre long stretches at 17 points on Yamuna bank are also being developed for the celebrations," she added.