Delhi CM inaugurates latest medical infra worth Rs 31 crore at GB Pant Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the latest medical infrastructure, including an advanced CT scanner and a neurological cath lab, at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, saying her government is endeavouring to provide world-class health facilities to the people of Delhi.

The 256-slice spectral computerised tomography (CT) scanner, the latest in North India, will help in the speedy detection of neurological and cardiac disorders and cancer, proving to be a crucial lifesaver, she said.

"The 256-slice spectral CT scanner installed at the G B Pant Hospital is the first of its kind in a government hospital in North India. The machine will assist in the diagnosis of cancer, cardiac conditions, stroke, neurological disorders and angiography-related diseases, enabling faster and more accurate clinical assessment," the chief minister said.

The mono-plane neurological catherisation laboratory (cath lab) inaugurated by the chief minister was termed by her a "big leap" in the health facilities available at the hospital set up in 1964.

"The facility is expected to provide treatment to over 1,200 patients annually, supporting timely intervention in neurological emergencies," Gupta said.

Established at a cost of Rs 9 crore, the neuro cath lab will enable advanced interventional procedures for neurovascular disorders, she added.

"In addition, the existing Neuro ICU has been renovated and upgraded to a 16-bed, modern facility with advanced patient monitoring systems and specialised critical care facilities," Gupta further said.

According to officials, all three facilities were developed with an expenditure of Rs 31 crore.

Gupta said that all the hospitals in Delhi should have such latest medical infrastructure to make the city a health care hub.