Delhi CM inaugurates latest medical infra worth Rs 31 crore at GP Pant Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the latest medical infrastructure, including a CT scanner and a neurological cath lab, at GB Pant Hospital, saying her government is endeavouring to provide world-class health facilities to the people of Delhi.

The computerised tomography (CT) scanner, the latest in the North India, will help in the speedy detection of neurological and cardiac disorders and cancer, proving to be a crucial lifesaver, she said.

The mono-plane neurological catherisation laboratory (cath lab) inaugurated by the CM was termed by her as a big leap in the health facilities available at the hospital set up in 1964.

She also inaugurated a revamped 16-bed neuro intensive care unit (ICU) and added that all three facilities were developed with an expenditure of Rs 31 crore.

Gupta said that all the hospitals in Delhi should have such a latest medical infrastructure to make the city a health care hub.