Delhi CM inaugurates multi-level shuttle-type parking in GK's M-block market

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated an automated multi-level shuttle-type parking facility at Greater Kailash M-block Market and said it will help reduce traffic congestion in the area.

It was a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a permanent solution to the parking woes, Gupta said in a post in hindi. The parking facility gives people a safe and organised parking option, she said.

The facility was developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and was inaugurated as part of a 'Seva Pakhwada' that was observed to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi CM said.

Gupta assured MLAs, councillors, and market associations that there would never be a shortage of funds for public amenities and development works.

The chief minister said shuttle service and puzzle parking systems would address long-standing parking issues in Delhi.

The inauguration event was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and MLA Shikha Rai. PTI NSM ANM ANM SKY SKY