Delhi CM inaugurates new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Azadpur metro station

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra at the Azadpur metro station complex, saying the expansion of such facilities will strengthen transparent governance and improve access to public services in the national capital.

Gupta said approval has been granted for setting up eight new Aadhaar Seva Kendras in Delhi, of which five were inaugurated simultaneously on Thursday.

The opening of Aadhaar Seva Kendra provides residents with convenient access to essential Aadhaar-related services, including new enrolments, biometric updates, personal detail corrections, address changes, and child registrations, she was quoted as saying in an official statement said.

The initiative, Gupta said, is part of efforts to advance the Digital India mission and enhance citizen convenience.

"Aadhaar has become a strong foundation of good governance by ensuring transparency, accountability and direct delivery of benefits to the eligible," the chief minister said.

She said Aadhaar has provided citizens with a reliable digital identity and enabled direct benefit transfers, reducing leakages in welfare schemes.

Its biometric and iris-based authentication has helped curb fake identities and duplicate beneficiaries, she added.

Citing official data, Gupta said crores of fake or duplicate beneficiaries have been eliminated from schemes related to LPG, ration cards, social welfare and women and child development, leading to better utilisation of government resources.

The chief minister also said the Delhi government's initiative to provide Aadhaar enrolment and biometric updates for children in government schools has already reached nearly two lakh children.

This will help ensure timely access to benefits linked to education, health and nutrition schemes, she added.

Gupta further said the government is pushing administrative reforms through e-Office, e-filing and paperless governance, with digital file systems now in use from the Chief Minister’s Office to the legislative assembly.

Model Town MLA Ashok Goyal Devaraha, UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, local councillors and senior officials were present at the inauguration, the statement said.