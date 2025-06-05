CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Dhanuka waiting hall' at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a waiting hall for the attendants of patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Speaking on the occasion, she emphasised that the government and the society need to work together for a developed country and a developed Delhi.

Gupta said the hall, built for Rs 6 crore by Dhanuka Agritech Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, will serve thousands of people.

"I always say that the government and the society need to come on one platform and work together, and only then will the goal of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi be realised," Gupta said.

She also lauded AIIMS, saying it was a ray of hope for millions of people in the country who come to the premier institute for the best treatment and life-saving medical interventions.