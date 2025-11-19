Delhi CM inspects areas along Sahibi river, directs solving waterlogging, filth issues

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inspected areas along Sahibi river and directed officials to solve problems like waterlogging and filth faced by the locals.

She directed the construction of a wall on the road which was damaged due to flooding of the river, popularly known as Najafgarh drain.

After the inspection, Gupta said in a post on X that her government is working on a war footing for pollution control and sanitation. Development is progressing with a focus on the extension of basic amenities in all areas.

The chief minister was accompanied by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal and Shakurbasti MLA Karnail Singh during the inspection. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS