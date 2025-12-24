Delhi CM inspects facilities, interacts with patients at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden on Wednesday to review healthcare facilities and assess the quality of treatment being provided to patients.

During the visit, Gupta interacted with several patients and their attendants, listened to their concerns and took stock of the progress of ongoing treatments.

Officials said she visited various wards of the hospital, inspected medical and support facilities, and sought feedback directly from patients about doctors’ availability, medicines, cleanliness, and overall hospital management.

She also assured them that the government is committed to ensuring timely and dignified healthcare for all and emphasised that public hospitals must function efficiently and sensitively, with patient welfare remaining the top priority. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ