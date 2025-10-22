Delhi CM inspects ghats, says Chhath festival will be full of divinity

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues on Wednesday inspected ghats at multiple locations across the national capital to review preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja.

Gupta, who inspected Chhath ghats at Prembadi, Silangpur and Munak Canal, said that while Delhi's Diwali was grand this year, the Chhath festival -- symbolising devotion and faith -- will be "full of divinity".

She said the government has completed preparations to ensure devotees can celebrate the festival with purity and faith.

Gupta said more than 1,000 Chhath ghats are being developed across the city, including 17 special model ghats along the Yamuna river. At least one model ghat is being constructed in each sub-district, while cultural programmes related to Chhath Puja will be held at around 200 ghats, she said.

The chief minister said that all MPs, MLAs, councillors, and other public representatives have launched cleanliness drives at ghats in their respective constituencies.

Gupta said the government will provide all necessary amenities, including tents, electricity, drinking water, sanitation, and toilets at each ghat.

"This will be the first time the Delhi government is participating in such a large-scale religious and cultural event," she added.

The chief minister said that just as Delhi made history during Diwali with a grand Deepotsav and drone show, the Chhath Puja this year would also be celebrated with devotion and grandeur.

"Delhi is not only the political capital but also becoming the capital of faith," she said.

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28 this year.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who inspected the Hathi Ghat near ITO, said the government was ensuring full preparations for the festival.

"For many years, permission was not granted to perform Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks. But this time, the government has allowed it and made preparations for the same. What could not be done in the last 25 years has been achieved within six months of our government," he said.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who inspected the Sonia Vihar Chhath ghat with MP Manoj Tiwari, said, "Our election promise was that Chhath Puja would be held on the banks of the Yamuna. On the very first Chhath festival, our government is fulfilling this promise. The previous government had deliberately imposed a ban on the festival." Rejuvenating the Yamuna was among the BJP's key promises in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls held in February, which the saffron party won and returned to power in the national capital after 27 years defeating the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also inspected three ghats in Deoli and Sangam Vihar in his constituency and launched a cleanliness drive. "The Chhath festival symbolizes our cultural and social unity," he said.

Bidhuri participated in the voluntary work at the ghats operated by the Purvanchal Chhath Puja Committee, Kailash Parvat Chhath Puja Committee and Sharda Sinha Chhath Puja Committee, according to a statement.

Bidhuri alleged that the previous government filed cases against brothers and sisters from Purvanchal for celebrating the Chhath Puja. However, the BJP government led by CM Gupta has not only ordered the withdrawal of all those cases but is also making excellent arrangements for the worship of Chhathi Maiya on the banks of Yamuna, he said.

MLA Chandan Chaudhary, South District BJP president Maya Bisht, Municipal Councillor Satpal Anita Singhal, along with dozens of party workers and RWA officials were present on the occasion, the statement said.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also visited multiple Chhath ghats in Bawana assembly constituency. PTI SHB SHB KVK KVK