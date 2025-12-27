Delhi CM inspects night shelters at Kashmere Gate

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected a night shelter facility at Kashmiri Gate and took stock of the arrangements, interacting with the inmates.

Delhi government operates permanent shelters and has also arranged temporary ones with proper facilities, she said in a post asserting her government is ensuring safe and dignified shelter to every needy person.

The Chief Minister, during her visit on late Friday night, interacted with the men and women accommodated at the permanent Kashmiri Gate shelter and enquired about the facilities and arrangements there.

The government agency Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board operates 197 shelters across the city, housing 7,092 people.

Temporary tents have expanded capacity further, ensuring more needy, homeless individuals receive protection from the harsh winter. The government provides free meals and breakfast to the inmates and ensures safety through the deployment of security guards at these facilities.