Delhi CM inspects Shalimar Bagh, directs officials to resolve civic issues promptly

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took stock of the civic issues faced by the residents of Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday and directed officials of different agencies to take immediate action for their resolution.

Inspecting the BW Block of Shalimar Bagh, she emphasised the need for taking up urgent restoration work wherever necessary and instructed the authorities to complete a plantation drive within a month.

"Even the minor issues of the public will be addressed with full commitment. Each officer's responsibility and accountability will be clearly defined to ensure swift resolution," Gupta said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Reached the site in BW Block of Shalimar Bagh along with officials of the Jal Board, MCD, and PWD. Listened to the problems of the locals and gave strict instructions to the officials to resolve them quickly. We are fully committed to solving even the smallest problems of the public." The responsibility and accountability of each officer will be clearly defined and a quick resolution to every problem will be ensured, she said in the post. PTI NSM NSM NSD NSD