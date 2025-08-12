Delhi CM instructs DMs to work on setting up mini secretariat, cow shelter in each district

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates and emphasised the need for a 'mini secretariat' at the district level.

During the meeting with the district magistrates (DMs) of all the 11 districts, Gupta discussed development plans and other issues related to the city, including setting up cow shelters, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

The chief minister said that to resolve common people's problems, a mini secretariat is necessary in each district. The government also intends to set up 'gaushalas' (cow shelter) in every district, the statement said.

She said resolving the problems of Delhi's people is a priority for which the government wants to establish a mini secretariat in every district so that they do not have to visit government offices across the city.

The DMs informed that necessary actions have already been initiated in this regard.

The chief minister also instructed all the DMs to identify suitable land for the establishment of gaushalas in all the 11 districts.

Proper arrangements must be made for the distribution of Tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign for Independence Day, Gupta said, adding that Delhi government is distributing 22 lakh Tricolours to mark the occasion.

This was the first meeting the chief minister held with all the DMs through videoconferencing, a move aimed to make effective use of time and simplify the system through technology, the statement said.

Gupta appreciated the positive feedback received regarding the single-window system for complaints, the weekly public hearings held every weekend, and the chief minister's complaint box.

She also praised the role of the DMs during the recent Kanwar Yatra, and directed to settle all outstanding payments to the Kanwar committees within three months.

The chief minister said that officials from the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Jal Board would now participate in the public hearing meetings. PTI VIT ARI