Delhi CM interacts with children under PM CARES scheme, assures full support

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday interacted with children registered under the PM CARES for Children Scheme at the Delhi Secretariat, and said the government considers them not merely beneficiaries but members of its own family.

During the interaction, Gupta spoke to the children about their education, health, housing and emotional well-being, and assured them of continued support, a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched in May 2021 to support children who have lost both parents or a legal guardian or adoptive parents, or a surviving parent, to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The scheme seeks to provide long-term support through education, healthcare and financial assistance, to help beneficiaries become financially self-reliant after attaining the age of 23 years, they added.

“The government’s objective is not limited to providing immediate assistance, but also to guiding these children towards a safe, dignified and self-reliant life,” she said.

The statement said the PM CARES for Children Scheme was being implemented effectively in Delhi, with district magistrates designated as nodal officers and acting as guardians to ensure regular monitoring and care of the children.

Gupta also distributed chocolates to the children and introduced each of them to the concerned district magistrate as a move to reassure them that the administration remains accessible at every level, according to the statement.

District magistrates, senior officers and other officials were also present at the event, it added.