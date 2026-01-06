Delhi CM invites youth for 'Lunch Pe Charcha' to discuss city's issues

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will hold a discussion with youngsters over issues the city has faces in the past 11 years and take a review of work done by her government at a 'Lunch Pe Charcha' programme on January 12.

Gupta invited the youngsters for the luncheon discussion through a post on X.

January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day.

In a video attached with her post, she said that a discussion will be held on problems of past 11 years as well as on review will be taken on her government's performance in the 11 months, since its formation in February 2025.

The CM said ways to use the suggestions into concrete action for problem solving would also be discussed.

"Everybody talks about problems but solutions matter," Gupta said, asking youngsters to communicate with her through messages and comments on her social media.

The CM said that 15-20 persons would be selected for the first lunch programme. Similar interactions will be held in future also with the aim to develop Delhi on the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision 2047. PTI VIT NB