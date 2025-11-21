Delhi CM joins BJP's campaign for MCD bypolls, promises development of Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday joined campaigning for the MCD bypolls, addressing BJP workers in the Chandni Chowk ward and urging them to reach out to voters and bring them to the polling booths.

Bypolls in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Citing the BJP’s recent victory in the Bihar polls, Gupta said, "The same happiness should be felt when the results of the bypolls are announced." She said after a BJP victory in Chandni Chowk, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation will be restructured, and she will ensure development of the area as the chairperson of the panel.

"If the BJP wins the Chandni Chowk ward, Rs 100 crore will be provided by our government for development works," she said.

The BJP’s campaigning for the by-elections has gathered steam, with the presence of senior leaders, including state president Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva addressed a women’s conference held in the Vinod Nagar ward, where Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra was also present.

The strength of women voters is becoming the true strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, Sachdeva said.

The BJP held nine of the 12 municipal wards where bypolls are scheduled. The remaining three were with the Aam Aadmi Party. All three major parties — BJP, AAP and Congress — have fielded candidates in the 12 wards. PTI VIT PRK PRK