Delhi CM joins 'Shakti Walk' at Kartavya Path on International Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A "Shakti Walk" was organised at Kartavya Path here on Sunday to mark International Women's Day, with the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta calling it a reflection of women's collective strength and their role in nation-building.

The event was also attended by Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, Minister of State Anupriya Patel and Savitri Thakur, and National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, along with hundreds of women.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the event reflected the spirit of women's empowerment and their role in nation-building.

"Today, through this Kartavya Path, we are reminded that our responsibility is not only towards ourselves or our families but also towards society and the country," Gupta said while addressing participants.

Extending greetings on the occasion, she said the day was meant to honour women's strength and dignity.

"Today is truly a day that honours the power of women and enhances their dignity across the world and the country," she said.

Gupta said women in India were achieving new milestones across sectors.

"From startups to space missions, from teachers to doctors and engineers and in every major project, today India's women are leading. Today, women lead the armed forces, and they also lead society," she said.

"Today is a day for all of us to think ahead, to set goals and to determine our role in nation building. India will move forward under the leadership of women's power. The women of India will lead the country forward," Gupta said.

Union minister Annapurna Devi said women across the country were demonstrating their capabilities in every field and encouraged them to continue moving forward and achieving new milestones.

The event was organised to celebrate women's achievements and to encourage greater participation of women in leadership roles across society, officials said.