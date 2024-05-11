Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in central Delhi's Connaught Place. A day after getting released from Tihar jail on interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal reached the historic temple to pay his obeisance. Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh.

Advertisment

Hours after the visit, the chief minister posted on X about his temple visit. Reciting a verse from Hanuman Chalisa, 'Sab sukh lahe tumhari sarna, tum rakshak kahu ko darr na', he said in the post in Hindi, "Reached the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and received the blessings of Hanuman ji. I prayed to Mahadev in Shiva temple and worshiped Shanidev Maharaj. I prayed to God for happiness and prosperity of the country and to give strength to free the country from dictatorship. God bless everyone." On Friday, the chief minister thanked Lord Hanuman as he stepped out of Tihar Jail on interim bail and sought people''s support in his "fight against dictatorship".

सब सुख लहै तुम्हारी सरना, तुम रक्षक काहू को डर ना।



कनॉट प्लेस स्थित प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर में पहुँचकर हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। शिव मंदिर में महादेव की आराधना की और शनिदेव महाराज का पूजन किया। भगवान से देश की सुख समृद्धि की कामना की और देश को तानाशाही से मुक्त करवाने के… pic.twitter.com/VTBDU4k6co — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 11, 2024

Kejriwal addressed a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm and will hold two roadshows in south Delhi and east Delhi parliamentary constituencies.