Advertisment
National

Delhi CM Kejriwal casts ballot, says people voting against dictatorship

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and other family members after casting vote, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and other family members after casting vote, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2024

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday cast his vote along with wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members at a polling station in the Civil Lines area under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Talking to reporters after casting the ballot, Kejriwal asserted people are voting in large numbers against "dictatorship, price rise and unemployment". He appealed to them that they should reach polling booths despite intense summer heat to vote against these issues.

Kejriwal is on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case.

voting AAP Arvind Kejriwal 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Delhi elections
Advertisment
Subscribe