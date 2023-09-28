Delhi CM Kejriwal condoles Swaminathan's death, hails his 'insurmountable' work in agriculture

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the death of renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and said his "insurmountable" work in agriculture made India self-sufficient and "saved millions from food insecurity".

Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, passed away at 11.15 am at his Chennai residence, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation said.

"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan ji, the revered father and pioneer of India's Green Revolution," the AAP chief said in a post on X.

"His insurmountable works in the field of agriculture made India self-sufficient and saved millions from food insecurity, leaving an indelible mark on our nation. May his legacy continue to inspire generations," he added.

Swaminathan was the driving force behind the nation's Green Revolution of the 1960s.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for some time, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said. PTI SLB SZM