Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates Bhagwant Mann on daughter's birth

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on his newborn while being escorted out from the court by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Many congratulations to Mann sahab, he has been blessed with a daughter today," Kejriwal said while being produced before the court.

In a post on X, AAP MP Raghav Chadha responded to Kejriwal's message and wrote, "He got one opportunity to speak and he chose to congratulate his younger brother Bhagwant Mann on the arrival of his baby girl. This is Kejriwal — a brother, a true leader!" Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur has given birth to a girl.

Mann shared the news on X, writing, "The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy." In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.

Kejriwal was produced before the court on Thursday as his custody with the ED was ending.

While the agency sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, the court said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am.