Delhi CM Kejriwal felicitates kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat, who was part of the Asian Games team that won a gold medal in the tournament.

During the event, Kejriwal spoke about hosting a programme to felicitate all players from Delhi who won medals in the Games recently held in Hangzhou, China.

"We will host a programme where all seven players of Delhi will be felicitated. We will award an amount of Rs 1 crore to Sehrawat at the programme," he added.

Kejriwal also highlighted the various initiatives of the AAP government to encourage sports in Delhi.