Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates 5 mohalla clinics; takes swipe at BJP

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that "these people conspired" against the residents of the national capital and "tried to stop" development works, but asserted that he would not allow any such move.

The AAP national convener made the comments on the microblogging site 'X' after inaugurating five new mohalla clinics, including a women-only facility fully staffed by women.

A total of 533 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) are functional in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said and asserted that even the rich are seeking treatment at these facilities as doctors and services there are good.

The new five AAMCs are located at Keshopur Mandi in Tilak Nagar; Block C, Shahbad Dairy area; Block L, Kalkaji Market; Guru Ravidas Marg, Govindpuri; and Block D, Shahbad Dairy area.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', the chief minister said, "These people hatched big conspiracies against the people of Delhi and tried to stop the work of the people of Delhi. But I assure every Delhiite that I will not let any work get halted." "Five new mohalla clinics started in Delhi today. In the last one year, more than two crore people got themselves treated at all the mohalla clinics of Delhi. People have benefited a lot from Mohalla Clinics," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

After inaugurating the new Mohalla Clinic at Keshopur Mandi, Kejriwal said the footfall at AAMCs in 2022-23 was over two crore while more than 10 lakh tests were conducted in this period.

Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi. The project was started in 2015-16.

In his address, Kejriwal said that five Mahila Mohalla Clinics are operational in Delhi and there demand is demand for more such facilities. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh were among those present on the occasion.

"Once Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is an MLA from Greater Kailash, asked me that a mohalla clinic be opened in his constituency too. I was wondering if it was needed in that area where the rich and well-off live," Kejriwal said.

Now, there are 11 AAMCs in Greater Kailash, he said.

According to officials, the Delhi government has a target of setting up 1,000 AAMCs in the city while the most immediate aim is to open mohalla clinics at Najafgarh Mandi, Narela Mandi and Ghazipur Mandi. An AAMC is already functional at Azadpur Mandi.

Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Punjab has opened 660 Mohalla Clinics in just one and half years.

Bharadwaj said that services at hospitals too are also being enhanced.

"Reference points are being made in the government hospitals as per the chief minister's instructions to monitor their performances. These reference points will give us ideas such as how many surgeries are being done by how many doctors are at a hospital.

"We are going to create a matrix to know which doctor is doing better, management of which hospital is performing better, and understand what needs to be done in other hospitals to bring them to the same level," he said.

Gopal Rai said that recently, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the elected government has the right to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The people of Delhi have repeatedly decided that Arvind Kejriwal "resides in our hearts", he said. "However, the BJP and the central government do not accept this mandate." PTI KND NSD NSD