Delhi CM Kejriwal takes part in 'bhajan sandhya', interacts with pilgrims departing for Ayodhya

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took part in a 'bhajan sandhya' and interacted with devotees departing for Ayodhya as part of the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

As of now, 75,000 elderly people have visited pilgrimage sites under the scheme. Of these, 4,000 people have visited Ayodhya, he said.

"You will remember this journey for the whole lifetime. We have ensured that you get all the facilities. However, if there is any lapse, I apologise beforehand. We will rectify it in the future," he added.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government bears the entire expenditure -- including air-conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, boarding and lodging and other arrangements -- for all pilgrims. PTI SLB SZM