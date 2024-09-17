Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday.

"Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Kejriwal is expected to resign as chief minister later in the day. The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the new CM around 12 pm after holding the legislative party meeting.