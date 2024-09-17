National

Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes PM Modi on his birthday

NewsDrum Desk
Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi AAP BJP

Arvind Kejriwal (L); Narendra Modi (R)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday.

"Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Kejriwal is expected to resign as chief minister later in the day. The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the new CM around 12 pm after holding the legislative party meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Narendra Modi birthday Delhi CM
