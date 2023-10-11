Delhi CM lauds athletes Pawan Sehrawat, Abhishek Verma for Asian Games medal win

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met with athletes Pawan Sehrawat and Abhishek Verma, who won medals for India at the recently concluded Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

Advertisment

Pawan Sehrawat won a gold medal in kabaddi and is the captain of the Indian kabaddi team, while Abhishek Verma has won a gold and a silver medal in archery, a government statement said. Both Sehrawat and Verma are residents of Delhi.

Kejriwal congratulated the athletes on their outstanding achievements and honoured them. He also praised and encouraged them to continue bringing glory to Delhi and the country, it said.

The chief minister discussed various aspects of sports with the athletes and inquired about their future plans.

Advertisment

According to the statement, Sehrawat said he was thankful because, under the Mission Excellence programme, he also received financial assistance from the Delhi government which added great value to his preparation.

He praised the Delhi government for providing financial support to athletes, the statement added.

It quoted Sehrawat as saying that he had never imagined a child from a humble background would win a medal at an international competition.

Advertisment

Verma expressed his gratitude towards Kejriwal, saying had he not received financial assistance from the Delhi government, he would not have been able to achieve the milestone, the statement said.

During this interaction, Kejriwal discussed the various steps taken to promote sports in Delhi and mentioned that his government has launched several initiatives to nurture the talent of athletes, such as Mission Excellence and Play and Progress schemes that offer cash awards, it added.

The city government's 'Mission Excellence' scheme was initiated in 2018. Through this, athletes are prepared for international tournaments and competitions by providing financial support for training, coaching, and other necessities. Under the plan, athletes can receive financial aid of up to Rs 16 lakh.

The 'Play and Progress' scheme offers financial assistance ranging from Rs 2-3 lakh to athletes under the age of 17, according to the statement. PTI SLB IJT