Delhi CM lauds donors at blood donation camp on Netaji birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in a blood donation camp organised at Thyagaraj Stadium on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, lauding citizens for turning out in large numbers despite unfavourable weather.

Interacting with donors at the venue, Gupta said Netaji's life continues to inspire the nation through ideals of patriotism and sacrifice and that donating blood in his memory is a meaningful way to serve society.

According to a statement, over 1,000 people registered for the camp, during which around 900 units of blood were collected. The chief minister thanked the donors for their contribution and presented them with certificates and donor kits as a token of appreciation.

Gupta said the response to the camp reflected the strong sense of civic duty among Delhiites and added that even rainfall did not deter people from coming forward, underlining their respect for national icons and commitment to public service.

The initiative, she added, was a tribute to Netaji's ideals and aimed at saving lives through voluntary blood donation.

As part of the programme, helmets were also distributed under a road safety campaign.

Gupta said that protecting lives was not limited to healthcare facilities alone and stressed the importance of following traffic rules to prevent road accidents.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who was also present at the event, said the blood donation drive symbolised service and patriotism.

He added that the enthusiastic participation of citizens, especially youth, reflected a growing awareness about voluntary blood donation and social responsibility.

Singh said the state government would continue to organise such camps to ensure the availability of blood for patients in need.

The statement added that officials from the health department, representatives of voluntary organisations, doctors, nursing staff and a large number of citizens attended the event.