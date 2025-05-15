Delhi CM lauds PM Modi for connecting 111 villages to piped gas

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing piped gas to villages.

Gupta attended the inauguration event of 111 villages in Delhi getting access to piped gas supply.

"Nobody had thought that there would be 24 hour supply of piped gas. The urban areas had started getting access to piped gas supply but it was not available in rural areas. It was on PM's call that this was made possible. There are 116 villages still left where piped natural gas will be made accessible by this year end," she said.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena said every minister of Delhi government is involved in providing facilities to the people of Delhi.

"In the next two to two-and-a-half-years, the changed face of Delhi will be visible," he added. PTI SLB HIG HIG