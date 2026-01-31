Delhi CM launches civic infrastructure projects worth Rs 135 crore in Mehrauli

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 135 crore in Mehrauli assembly constituency as part of the Delhi governments civic infrastructure push in the historic locality.

The launch of projects marks a significant step towards comprehensive rejuvenation of the region and addressing long-pending basic infrastructure needs, Gupta said.

She reiterated that, for the first time, the Delhi government has ensured there is no shortage of funds for development works, enabling timely and comprehensive implementation of projects across all assemblies.

The projects include reconstruction and repair of roads, renovation of dilapidated 'chaupals' and community buildings, construction of public toilets, beautification of parks, installation of swings for children, and provision of new open gyms.

The chief minister said the government has sanctioned over Rs 235 crore for development works in the constituency. Under this allocation, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Jal Board and DUSIB are implementing the projects in a coordinated manner.

Multi-departmental financial support will strengthen infrastructure in the area and ensure citizens directly benefit from the development, she said.

The programme was attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Mehrauli MLA Gajender Yadav. PTI VIT ARB ARB