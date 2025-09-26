Delhi CM launches project to generate 55 MW solar power through rooftop plants on govt buildings

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a project to generate 55 MW electricity through the installation of rooftop solar plants on 1000 government buildings, at Rithala in North West Delhi.

She inaugurated a 25 KW solar plant installed at the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Rithala.

"This work will be completed by January next year, and rooftop solar plants and work will start for installing solar plants on the rooftop of other identified government buildings," she told the reporters.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a fire station in the area, and laid the foundation stone of a power grid project of TPDDL discom.

The BJP government is writing the "golden chapter" of a clean, green Delhi by ensuring scientific disposal of waste by setting up waste-to-energy and biogas plants, she stated.

Work on an e-waste processing plant in Tehkhand has also begun to dispose of discarded electronic items like mobile phones, chargers, batteries, among others, she announced.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi generates 11,000-12,000 metric tons of solid waste per day, while just around 7,000 metric tons is disposed of.

"How would the garbage mountains in the city be removed if the waste went on piling up. Our government started work on waste-to-energy plants and updated older ones while setting up new plants," she said.

Delhi did not have any biogas plant, even 78 years after Independence, to process a huge amount of animal dung.

"There was no plant to convert dung into gas; as a result, the large quantity of it due to lakhs of livestock in the city was mixed with Yamuna water through the drains," she said.

The first biogas plant of the city with 200 tons per day processing capacity was inaugurated earlier this week, and the second one was going to be inaugurated at Ghogha Dairy later on the day, she stated.

Gupta said her government is also working to make Delhi pollution-free and has procured 3000 electric buses.